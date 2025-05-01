Skip to main content
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2. Intro to Derivatives

Tangent Lines and Derivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Given that gg is the inverse function of ff, find the equation of the tangent line to the graph of gg at the point P(f(x0),x0)P(f(x_0),x_0).
f(x)=x2x2+2{\displaystyle f(x)=\frac{x^2}{x^2+2}}, x0=1x_0=1