Given that g g is the inverse function of f f , find the equation of the tangent line to the graph of g g at the point P ( f ( x 0 ) , x 0 ) P(f(x_0),x_0) .

f ( x ) = x 2 x 2 + 2 {\displaystyle f(x)=\frac{x^2}{x^2+2}} , x 0 = 1 x_0=1