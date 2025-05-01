Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
70 of 0
Problem 70Multiple Choice

Solve the differential equation xyy=2x2x2x y^{\(\prime\)} - y = 2x^2 - x^{-2} for x0x\(\neq\) 0.