9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 138Multiple Choice

Consider the two curves y=4log5xxy = \(\frac{4\log_{5}\)x}{x} and y=4log25xxy = \(\frac{4\log_{25}\)x}{x} along with the xx-axis, on the interval 1x51 \(\le\) x \(\le\) 5. Let the area enclosed by y=4log5xxy = \(\frac{4\log_{5}\)x}{x} and the xx-axis from x=1x=1 to x=5x=5 be A1A_{1}, and the area enclosed by y=4log25xxy = \(\frac{4\log_{25}\)x}{x} and the xx-axis over the same interval be A2A_{2}. What is the ratio of the larger area to the smaller?