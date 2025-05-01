Consider the two curves y = 4 log 5 x x y = \(\frac{4\log_{5}\)x}{x} and y = 4 log 25 x x y = \(\frac{4\log_{25}\)x}{x} along with the x x -axis, on the interval 1 ≤ x ≤ 5 1 \(\le\) x \(\le\) 5 . Let the area enclosed by y = 4 log 5 x x y = \(\frac{4\log_{5}\)x}{x} and the x x -axis from x = 1 x=1 to x = 5 x=5 be A 1 A_{1} , and the area enclosed by y = 4 log 25 x x y = \(\frac{4\log_{25}\)x}{x} and the x x -axis over the same interval be A 2 A_{2} . What is the ratio of the larger area to the smaller?