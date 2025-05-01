Skip to main content
0. Functions
Exponential & Logarithmic Equations
0. Functions

Exponential & Logarithmic Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

28 of 0
Problem 28Multiple Choice

Determine yy given that 4e2y12ey=04e^{2y}-12e^y=0.