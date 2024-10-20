Determine the limit by dividing the numerator and the denominator by x x with the highest power in the denominator.

﻿ lim ⁡ x → ∞ 5 x 2 + 1 10 x + 1 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\infty}}\frac{\sqrt{5x^2 + 1}}{10x + 1} x→∞lim​10x+15x2+1 ​​﻿