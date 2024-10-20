A company is evaluating the efficiency of its delivery trucks at different speeds to minimize fuel costs. The fuel efficiency, in miles per gallon ( mpg \text{mpg} ), of a truck as a function of its speed v v ( mph \text{mph} ) is given by f ( v ) = ( 100 − v ) v 50 f\left(v\right)=\frac{\left(100-v\right)v}{50} . At what speed does the fuel efficiency reach its maximum?