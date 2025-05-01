A country's natural gas consumption rate increases by 2 % 2\% per year, starting in 2020 2020 ( t = 0 t=0 ) at an initial rate of 2.5 2.5 million cubic meters per year. How much natural gas is consumed during the year 2020 2020 (from t = 0 t=0 to t = 1 t=1 )? Report your answer in millions of cubic meters, rounded to two decimal places.