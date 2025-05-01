Skip to main content
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Basic Rules of Differentiation
Let h(x)=x36x+5 h(x) = x^3 - 6x + 5 , x1 x \geq 1 . Find the value of ddx(h1(x))\displaystyle \frac{d}{dx}(h^{-1}(x)) at the point x=0=h(1) x = 0 = h(1) .