8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 148Multiple Choice

Given that Simpson's Rule approximation for π2π2cosxdx\displaystyle \int_{-\frac{\pi}{2}}^{\frac{\pi}{2}} \cos{x}\,dx with n=4n=4 subintervals is S=2.0046S = 2.0046, compute the absolute error ES|E_S|.