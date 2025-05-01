Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 81Multiple Choice

Determine whether the improper integral 012dxx(lnx)2\(\int\)_0^{\(\frac\)12}\(\frac{dx}{x(\ln x)^2}\) converges or diverges.