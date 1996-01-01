Let p 4 ( x ) p_4(x) and q 4 ( x ) q_4(x) be the 4th-order Taylor polynomials for f ( x ) = cos x f(x) = \cos x centered at 0 0 and π 2 \displaystyle\frac{\pi}{2} , respectively. At which point is q 4 ( x ) q_4(x) a better approximation to f ( x ) f(x) than p 4 ( x ) p_4(x) ?