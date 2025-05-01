Skip to main content
0. Functions
Combining Functions
0. Functions

Combining Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 87Multiple Choice

Let f(x)=(x1)3+2f(x)= (x-1)^3 + 2. Find a formula for f1(x)f^{-1}(x).