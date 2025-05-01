A student drinks two cups of tea, each with 60 mg 60\text{ mg} of caffeine, one hour apart. It is assumed that the caffeine in the tea is immediately absorbed into the bloodstream upon consumption. The half-life of caffeine for this student is 4.8 4.8 hours. How much caffeine remains in the bloodstream 2 2 hours after drinking the second cup? Round your answer to the nearest whole number.