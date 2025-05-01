Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution

Problem 65

Evaluate the integral.
π6π3cotxdx{\displaystyle\int_{\frac{\pi}{6}}^{\frac{\pi}{3}}\cot x\,dx}