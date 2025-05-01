Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
84 of 0
Problem 84Multiple Choice

Solve the initial value problem dydx+2xy=4x\(\frac{dy}{dx}\)+2x y=4x, y(0)=3y(0)=3.