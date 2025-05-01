Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Initial Value Problems: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
23 of 0
Problem 23Multiple Choice

Find the solution to the initial value problem dydx=6x13{\displaystyle\frac{dy}{dx}=-6x^{-\frac{1}{3}}}, y(1)=2y(1)=2.