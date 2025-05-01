Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Euler's Method
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Euler's Method: Videos & Practice Problems

Apply Euler's method for 33 steps to approximate the solution of the IVP. Round each result to 22 decimal places.
y=yxy^{\prime}= -\frac{y}{x}, y(2)=4y(2)=4, Δx=0.5\Delta x=0.5