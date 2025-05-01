Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 19Multiple Choice

Compute the integral: ln2ln5ex(ex2)2dx\displaystyle \int_{\ln 2}^{\ln 5} e^{x}\big(e^{x}-2\big)^{2}\,dx