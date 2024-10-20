Prove the limit statement lim ⁡ x → − 2 ( 4 x + 3 ) = − 5 \lim_{x\rightarrow-2}\left(4x+3\right)=-5 by choosing the correct ﻿ δ \delta δ﻿ (in terms of ﻿ ε \varepsilon ε﻿) that proves this limit.