Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Separable Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
87 of 0
Problem 87Multiple Choice

Consider the predator–prey system with populations x(t)>0x(t)>0 (prey) and y(t)>0y(t)>0 (predator). The system is given by x=x(23y)x^{\prime}=x(2-3y) and y=y(1+x)y^{\prime}=y(-1+x). Sketch a representative trajectory in the yxyx-plane.