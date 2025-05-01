Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Applications of Derivatives
Linearization
4. Applications of Derivatives

Linearization: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
35 of 0
Problem 35Multiple Choice

Determine the linearization L(x)L(x) of the function f(x)=e2xf(x)=e^{2x} at x=0x=0.