Two rockets are launched vertically with the same initial speed of 60 m/s 60\text{ m/s} . Rocket A is launched from a platform 45 meters 45\text{ meters} high, and Rocket B is launched from the ground. The height of Rocket A after t t seconds is given by f ( t ) = − 5 t 2 + 60 t + 45 f(t) = -5t^2 + 60t + 45 , and the height of Rocket B is given by g ( t ) = − 5 t 2 + 60 t g(t) = -5t^2 + 60t . At what time do both rockets reach their maximum height?