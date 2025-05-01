Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
62 of 0
Problem 62Multiple Choice

Consider the region RR in the first quadrant bounded above by the curve y=e2xy = e^{-2x}, below by the xx-axis, and between x=0x=0 and xx\to\infty. Find the volume of the solid generated when RR is revolved about the yy-axis.