9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Introduction to Volume & Disk Method: Videos & Practice Problems

Consider the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curve y=4x2xy = 4x\sqrt{2 - x} and the xx-axis, from x=0x=0 to the point where the curve meets the axis. This region is revolved about the yy-axis to form a solid. Compute the exact volume of that solid.