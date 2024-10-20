Use the following alternative formula for derivatives to determine the derivative of ﻿ h ( x ) = x 2 x + 2 h\left(x\right)=\frac{x^2}{x+2} h(x)=x+2x2​﻿:

h ′ ( x ) = lim ⁡ z → x h ( z ) − h ( x ) z − x {\displaystyle h^{\prime}(x)=\lim_{z\to x}{\frac{h(z)-h(x)}{z-x}}}