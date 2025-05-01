Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Partial Fractions
12. Techniques of Integration

Partial Fractions: Videos & Practice Problems

60 of 0
Problem 60Multiple Choice

Expand x+7x3x22x\(\displaystyle\) \(\frac{x + 7}{x^3 - x^2 - 2x}\) by partial fractions.