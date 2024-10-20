Consider the function ﻿ F ( x ) = x 3 − 4 x 2 − ∣ x ∣ F(x)=\frac{x^3-4x}{2-\left|x\right|} F(x)=2−∣x∣x3−4x​﻿. Estimate the limit of ﻿ F ( x ) F(x) F(x)﻿ as ﻿ x → 2 x\to2 x→2﻿ using the graph given below.