13. Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Separable Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 83Multiple Choice

Solve the initial value problem dPdt=0.5Pln(P100)\frac{dP}{dt}=-0.5\,P\ln\!\left(\frac{P}{100}\right), P(0)=20 P(0)=20 .