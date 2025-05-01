A cyclist starts from rest and accelerates at a constant rate of a ( t ) = 32 a(t) = 32 ft/s 2 \text{ft/s}^2 . With v ( 0 ) = 0 v(0) = 0 and s ( 0 ) = 0 s(0) = 0 , and t t in seconds, how long does it take to cover 400 400 yd \text{yd} ? ( 1 1 yd \text{yd} = = 3 3 ft \text{ft} )