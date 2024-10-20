Apply L'Hôpital's Rule to find the limit of the following function as x → 0 x→ 0 :

h ( x ) = 2 e x − 2 sin ⁡ ( x ) − 2 x 5 + 2 x 3 + 3 x 2 h\left(x\right)=\frac{2e^{x}-2\sin\left(x\right)-2}{x^5+2x^3+3x^2}