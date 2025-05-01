Skip to main content
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Finding Global Extrema: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 43Multiple Choice

Determine the absolute maximum value of h(x)=x2ln(2x)\displaystyle h(x)=x^2\ln\!\left(\dfrac{2}{x}\right) for x>0x>0, and state where it occurs.