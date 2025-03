A tree is planted. The maximum possible height of the tree is  12.5 12.5 12.5 feet. The height of the tree is given by the following equation.

 y = 500 40 + 2500 e − 0.75 x y=\frac{500}{40+2500e^{-0.75x}} y=40+2500e−0.75x500​, where  x x x is in months and  y y y is in feet.

Draw the graph of the function.