A tree is planted. The maximum possible height of the tree is ﻿ 12.5 12.5 12.5﻿ feet. The height of the tree is given by the following equation.

﻿ y = 500 40 + 2500 e − 0.75 x y=\frac{500}{40+2500e^{-0.75x}} y=40+2500e−0.75x500​﻿, where ﻿ x x x﻿ is in months and ﻿ y y y﻿ is in feet.

Draw the graph of the function.