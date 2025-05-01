A chemical reaction rate is modeled by C ′ ( t ) = a − d C C^{\prime}(t)=a-dC , where C ( t ) C(t) is the concentration in mol/L \text{mol/L} , a = 4 mol/L s a=4\,\frac{\text{mol/L}}{\text{s}} is the input rate, and d = 0.5 /s d=0.5\text{/s} is the decay constant. What is the equilibrium concentration?