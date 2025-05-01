Skip to main content
0. Functions
Exponential Functions
Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 45

A certain medication loses 0.5%0.5\% of its effectiveness every 200200 years due to chemical breakdown. If the current effectiveness is 100%100\%, what will its effectiveness be after 40004000 years? Round your answer to two decimal places.