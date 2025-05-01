Skip to main content
0. Functions
Exponential Functions
0. Functions

Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
49 of 0
Problem 49Multiple Choice

A medication reduces the viral load in a patient by 40%40\% each week. If the initial viral load is 10001000 units, what is the least number of weeks it will take for the viral load to be less than 11 unit?