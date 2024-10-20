Let ﻿ h ( z ) = ( 2 z + 1 ) z h(z) = (2z + 1)^z h(z)=(2z+1)z﻿, where ﻿ z z z﻿ is a real number. What is the end behavior of ﻿ h h h﻿ as ﻿ z z z﻿ approaches the left boundary of its domain and as ﻿ z → ∞ z \to \infty z→∞﻿?