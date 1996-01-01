A population of bacteria in a lab is modeled by the differential equation P ′ ( t ) = − 0.2 P ( t ) + 8 P^{\prime}(t)=-0.2P(t)+8 , where P ( t ) P(t) is the population at time t t (in hours). Draw the direction field for 0 ≤ t ≤ 30 0 \leq t \leq 30 , 0 ≤ P ≤ 60 0 \leq P \leq 60 .