Which functions should be chosen for u u and v v to find the derivative of h ( t ) = e t t 2 h\left(t\right)=\frac{e^{t}}{t^2} using the Reciprocal Rule and the Product Rule ﻿ ( u v ) ′ = u ′ v + u v ′ \left(uv\right)^{\prime}=u^{\prime}v+uv^{\prime} (uv)′=u′v+uv′﻿?