Exponential Functions
Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

The half-life of strontium is 28.828.8 years. If a laboratory starts with 80 g80\(\text{ g}\) of strontium, how long will it take for the sample to decay to 10 g10\(\text{ g}\)?