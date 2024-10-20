Calculate the critical points for the function ﻿ p ( x ) = x 5 ln ⁡ x p(x)=x^5\ln x p(x)=x5lnx﻿ on the interval ﻿ ( 0 , ∞ ) \left(0,\infty\right) (0,∞)﻿. Identify the absolute maximum and minimum values.