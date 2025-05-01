Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Separable Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Separable Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 93

Solve the differential equation 2xdydx=ey+2x\(\displaystyle\)2\(\sqrt{x}\]\frac{dy}{dx}\)=e^{y+2\(\sqrt{x}\)} for x>0x > 0, and express the solution explicitly for yy.