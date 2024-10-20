If the limits of lim ⁡ x → 2 + f ( x ) = 5 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to2^{+}}}f(x)=5 and lim ⁡ x → 2 − f ( x ) = 5 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to2^{-}}}f(x)=5 , find lim ⁡ x → 2 f ( x ) {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to2}}f(x) .