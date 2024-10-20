Apply L'Hôpital's Rule to find the limit of the following function as x → π 2 − x\to\frac{\pi}{2}^{-} :

f ( x ) = ( 3 π 2 − 3 x ) sec ⁡ ( 3 x ) f\left(x\right)=\left(\frac{3\pi}{2}-3x\right)\sec\left(3x\right)