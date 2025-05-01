Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems

Find the value of 142x2+3x5x+2dx\displaystyle\int_1^4\frac{2x^2 + 3x - 5}{x + 2}\,dx.