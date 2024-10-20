For the function f ( x ) = 3 x f\left(x\right)=\frac{3}{x} , L = 1 L=1 , c = 3 c=3 , and ε = 0.04 \varepsilon=0.04 , identify the largest open interval about c c where ∣ f ( x ) − L ∣ < ε |f(x)-L|\lt\varepsilon . Subsequently, find a δ > 0 \delta>{0} such that the condition 0 < ∣ x − c ∣ < δ 0\lt{|x-c|}\lt{\delta} ensures ∣ f ( x ) − L ∣ < ε |f(x)-L|\lt\varepsilon .