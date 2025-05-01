Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Problem 131Multiple Choice

Let RR be the region in the plane bounded above by y=3sinxy=3\sin x and below by y=tanxy=\tan x over the interval 0xπ40\le x\le\tfrac{\pi}{4}. Compute the exact area of RR.