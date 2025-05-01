Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
67 of 0
Problem 67Multiple Choice

Find the general solution of xdy+(4yx3cosx)dx=0x\,dy+(4y-x^{-3}\cos x)\,dx=0, for x>0x\gt{0}.