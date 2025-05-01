Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Average Value of a Function
8. Definite Integrals

Average Value of a Function: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 32Multiple Choice

Find the average value of the function g(θ)=11cosθg(\theta)=\dfrac{1}{1-\cos\theta} on the interval [π6,π3]{\displaystyle\left [ \frac{\pi}{6},\frac{\pi}{3} \right ]}.