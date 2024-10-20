For the given function, determine the slope at the specified point and write the equation of the tangent line at that point.

﻿ f ( x ) = 4 x 2 f(x) = \frac{4}{x^2} f(x)=x24​﻿, ﻿ ( 1 , 4 ) \left(1,4\right) (1,4)﻿