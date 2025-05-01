Suppose you want to approximate the integral ∫ 0 3 g ( x ) d x \(\displaystyle\) \(\int\)_{0}^{3} g(x)\,dx using Simpson’s Rule so that the absolute error is at most 10 − 4 10^{-4} . You know that throughout [ 0 , 3 ] [0,3] the fourth derivative satisfies ∣ g ( 4 ) ( x ) ∣ ≤ 5 |g^{(4)}(x)|\(\leq{5}\) . How many subintervals n n are required to guarantee the error criterion?