8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

158
Problem 158

Suppose you want to approximate the integral 03g(x)dx\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\)_{0}^{3} g(x)\,dx using Simpson’s Rule so that the absolute error is at most 10410^{-4}. You know that throughout [0,3][0,3] the fourth derivative satisfies g(4)(x)5|g^{(4)}(x)|\(\leq{5}\). How many subintervals nn are required to guarantee the error criterion?